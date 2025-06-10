'Inspired Millions Of Cricket Lovers': Udhayanidhi Stalin Lauds MS Dhoni For Being Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Udhayanidhi Stalin and MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: X)

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin sent his heartiest congratulations to MS Dhoni, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame On June 9, Monday. Stalin took to X, claiming that Dhoni's achievements have prompted billions of youngsters to follow their dreams and make it big in the cricketing world.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in history and is the only one to win all three white-ball ICC trophies. The 43-year-old, who retired from all international cricket in August 2020, also ushered India's rise to No.1 in the ICC Test rankings.

"Hearty congratulations to former Indian skipper @msdhoni on being inducted into the @ICC #HallofFame. Your captaincy and style of play have inspired millions of cricket lovers. Your achievements have not only been a matter of celebration but also a source of hope for countless youngsters from humble backgrounds dreaming to make it big in cricket. Your journey as a player and captain of the Indian team and @ChennaiIPL will forever be etched in the history of the game."

"An honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame" - MS Dhoni

Reacting to the announcement, Dhoni said he will cherish this memory forever, stating as quoted by ICC:

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."