'Inme Se Ek Ko Papa Chun Le': Harbhajan Singh Fires Back At A Troll's 'Three Clowns' Remark During RCB vs SRH IPL Broadcast

Harbhajan Singh/X

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh grabbed attention on social media after delivering a sharp response to a troll on X who mocked him and two fellow commentators during a recent IPL broadcast. The incident quickly went viral, sparking discussion among fans online.

The controversy began when an X user shared a photo featuring Harbhajan alongside former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra during commentary and captioned it, “These three clowns.” The post spread rapidly, drawing mixed reactions from fans, with some criticizing the comment while others waited to see whether any of the commentators would respond.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harbhajan did not stay silent for long. Replying directly to the post, the former off-spinner fired back with a witty yet pointed remark: “Inme se ek ko papa chun le,” a response that quickly caught the attention of social media users. Many fans praised his comeback, calling it humorous and fitting, while others debated the tone of online criticism directed at former players who are now part of the commentary panel.

The exchange highlights how former cricketers remain active and vocal on social media, often interacting directly with fans and critics alike. With cricket discussions intensifying during major tournaments, commentary teams frequently come under scrutiny, and reactions from fans can sometimes turn harsh.

Despite the trolling incident, the moment ultimately turned into a viral social media highlight, with Harbhajan’s response widely shared and discussed across platforms, adding another talking point to the ongoing cricket conversations online.