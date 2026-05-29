Injury Scare! Ravindra Jadeja Retires Hurt After Receiving Medical Attention During GT Vs RR Qualifier 2

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a massive injury scare during the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash at New Chandigarh. Jadeja was promoted to bat at No.4 after an early collapse and chipped in with a valuable cameo in partnership with Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, Jadeja was struggling with the physios tending to him before he walked off.

"Ravindra Jadeja has retired hurt at the moment. We hope you are okay and thanks for putting on that show, Jaddu bhai," Rajasthan Royals said in a post on X.

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Jadeja chips in with fine cameo

The Indian all-rounder was promoted to No.4 after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in the first two overs. Jadeja added a 66-run partnership with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, putting on a counter-attacking show at the New Chandigarh stadium.