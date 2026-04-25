Injury Scare For RR? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Taken Off Field In Jaipur After Cramps After Record Century | VIDEO

Rajasthan Royals suffered a major injury scare on Saturday after star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked off the field in Jaipur. The 15-year-old was down on the field and had to be helped off the ground by the physio after suffering from cramps. Sooryavanshi had earlier in the day smacked a 36-ball century to power RR to 228/6 batting first against SRH.

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Vaibhav taken off fielding after cramps

On the final ball of the 3rd over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi chased down a ball hit to the boundary by Ishan Kishan. The 15-year-old however seems to have pulled a muscle in the process. The Rajasthan Royals opener was down on the ground as the physios rushed to tend to him. He was then taken off the field, supported by the physio and a reserve fielder.