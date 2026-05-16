Injury Scare For KKR! ₹18 Crore Signing Matheesha Pathirana Walks Off At Eden Gardens After 8 Balls In First Game Of IPL 2026

Matheesha Pathirana's first game in the IPL 2026 suffered a major dent against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Pathirana was introduced as an impact sub, and bowled just eight deliveries before pulling up with a fresh injury. KKR had purchased the Sri Lankan pacer for a whopping ₹18 Crore, but he has struggled with fitness throughout.

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Playing his first match of IPL 2026, Pathirana was introduced as an impact substitute but managed to bowl only eight deliveries before pulling up in discomfort. The Sri Lankan speedster appeared to struggle physically midway through his spell and was eventually forced off the field, raising fresh concerns over his fitness.

KKR had invested heavily in Pathirana at the IPL 2026 auction, securing the pacer for a massive ₹18 crore. However, injuries have repeatedly disrupted his campaign this season, preventing him from building rhythm and consistency for the franchise.

The latest setback came at a crucial stage of the tournament, with KKR hoping Pathirana’s return would strengthen their bowling attack heading into the business end of the league phase. Instead, the injury scare left the team management and fans worried about the extent of the problem.

Pathirana has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous death bowlers in T20 cricket due to his slingy action and sharp yorkers. But persistent fitness issues have continued to hamper the young fast bowler’s availability throughout IPL 2026.

KKR are yet to provide an official update on the severity of the injury or his availability for the remaining matches of the season.