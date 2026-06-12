Injury Blow For Japan: Captain Wataru Endo Withdraws From World Cup, Announces International Retirement | X / @eurofootcom

Tokyo: The Japan Football Association said Thursday that captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the country's World Cup squad due to a foot injury. Later the Liverpool midfielder announced his surprise retirement from international duty.

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The 33-year-old Endo posted his decision on his X account in Japanese three days before his team's Group F opener against the Netherlands. The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

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Enduring injury and recovery

“Since getting injured and up till this point, I've done everything I could and I have no regret,” said Endo, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February. He came off at halftime on his return in Japan's 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.

Retirement from International duty

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans."

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Squad changes and replacements

National team director Masakuni Yamamoto said Ajax defender Ko Itakura has been named the new captain, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)