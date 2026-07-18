 Injury Blow For India: Harsh Dubey Steps In For Washington Sundar Ahead Of IND Vs ENG ODI 2026 Series Decider
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Injury Blow For India: Harsh Dubey Steps In For Washington Sundar Ahead Of IND Vs ENG ODI 2026 Series Decider

The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has named Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey as his replacement. Sundar is set to undergo scans and consult a specialist to map out his recovery and treatment plan.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Injury Blow For India: Harsh Dubey Steps In For Washington Sundar Ahead Of IND Vs ENG ODI 2026 Series Decider
Injury Blow For India: Harsh Dubey Steps In For Washington Sundar Ahead Of IND Vs ENG ODI 2026 Series Decider | X

London, July 18: India's squad has undergone a late change ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the series decider after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has named Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey as his replacement. Sundar is set to undergo scans and consult a specialist to map out his recovery and treatment plan.

High Stakes at Lord's

The high-stakes final match lands with the three-match series perfectly poised at 1-1 after England bounced back to win the second ODI.

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Hamstring Injury Rules Washington Sundar Out Of Series Finale Against England
Hamstring Injury Rules Washington Sundar Out Of Series Finale Against England

India's Updated ODI Squad:

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Batters/Wicket-keepers: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

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