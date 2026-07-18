Injury Blow For India: Harsh Dubey Steps In For Washington Sundar Ahead Of IND Vs ENG ODI 2026 Series Decider

London, July 18: India's squad has undergone a late change ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the series decider after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
The BCCI Men's Selection Committee has named Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey as his replacement. Sundar is set to undergo scans and consult a specialist to map out his recovery and treatment plan.
High Stakes at Lord's
The high-stakes final match lands with the three-match series perfectly poised at 1-1 after England bounced back to win the second ODI.
India's Updated ODI Squad:
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Batters/Wicket-keepers: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan
All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav