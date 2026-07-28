Injured Tejaswin Shankar Turns Mentor As Sarvesh Kushare Wins Silver At CWG 2026 Men's High Jump Final

SonySportsNetwk/X

India's decathlete and high jumper Tejaswin Shankar displayed remarkable sportsmanship after his own Commonwealth Games campaign ended in heartbreak due to injury, choosing to stay back at the athletics venue to mentor compatriot Sarvesh Kushare during the men's high jump final.

Shankar's medal hopes were dashed after he suffered a sharp pain in his knee during the warm-up and could not continue in the competition despite clearing only his first attempt. The injury forced the Commonwealth Games medallist to withdraw from the remainder of the competition, leaving the visibly emotional athlete in tears as he exited the event. Despite the disappointment, Shankar did not leave the stadium and instead shifted his focus to supporting fellow Indian Sarvesh Kushare in his bid for a podium finish.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From the sidelines, Shankar offered technical advice and encouragement to Kushare throughout the competition. His guidance proved invaluable as Kushare cleared key heights to remain in medal contention before eventually finishing with the silver medal, adding another athletics medal to India's tally.

The gesture highlighted the strong bond between two of India's finest high jumpers. Shankar, a former national record holder, and Kushare, who later surpassed that mark, have shared a healthy rivalry over the years while pushing Indian high jumping to new heights.

Although Shankar's campaign ended in frustration, his decision to remain at the venue and help a teammate underlined the spirit of the Games. While he left without a medal, his selfless act ensured India celebrated Kushare's silver, turning personal heartbreak into a moment of collective success.