Injured Riyan Parag Ruled Out Of India A Tri-Series; Ruturaj Gaikwad Called Up As Replacement

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been added to the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka. Gaikwad was ignored for selection earlier but now joins as vice-captain after Riyan Parag ruled out with a hamstring injury. Parag played for the Rajasthan Royals with an injury till the team was knocked out in Qualifier 2.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Riyan's rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)," BCCI said in a statement.

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Parag, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.