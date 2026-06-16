Iniyan Pa Continues Dominant Run With 5th Straight Win To Lead Masters Section At 360 ONE Global Chess Festival In Mumbai | file pic

Mumbai: Iniyan Pa continued his splendid form, scoring his fifth win on the trot in the 5th round of the Masters’ Section of the 360 ONE Global Chess Festival, being played at the World Trade Centre. The Erode based Indian GM and National Champion has easily been the pick of the players, displaying amazing mental strength to match his form on the board.

Read Also 17-Year-Old Akshay Borgaonkar Stuns GM Luka Paichadze At 360 ONE Global Chess Festival

IM Sammed Jaykumar Shete caused the upset of the day, defeating third seed GM Abhijeet Gupta who has not been in the best of form here. Second seed Sankalp Gupta too has been struggling and ended up losing against IM Srihari.

After defeating Ayush Sharma, Iniyan leads by a full point over the next placed Akash Sharadchandra Dalvi and Soham Kamotra. 11 players are bunched below them with 3.5 points each. Iniyan is pitted against Kamotra in the sixth round.

Viresh Sharnarthi and Vedant Nagarkatte are jointly leading the Challengers section with 5 points apieces while Madhvendra Pratap Sharma has shot into sole lead with 5 points in the Junior Masters Category. Interestingly, the top table duel had the Sharnarthi brothers Viresh and Shlok pitted against each other where the higher rated Viresh triumphed.

Teen prodigy and the eversmiling Oshini Gunawardhana Devindya of Sri Lanka shocked seventh seed GM Mihail Niketenko of Belarus . After losses in the first two rounds, Oshini has roared back with victories over two IMs and a GM.

Among other notable results Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi defeated Akshay Borgaonkar while the second board encounter between IMs Nitish Belurkar and Soham Kamotra ended in a draw.

Ayush opted for the Nimzo Indian Opening against Iniyan and was faced with difficulties from the opening stages where Iniyan had a choice to grab a rook for his bishop. After the positional advantage in the Opening, Iniyan played a cool game, increasing his advantage at every opportunity and simplifying the position by exchanging pieces.