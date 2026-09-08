'Inexplicable Would Be An Understatement': Karun Nair's Epic Response After Duleep Trophy Snub Goes Viral

Karun Nair's Epic Response After Duleep Trophy Snub Goes Viral | Karun Nair/X

Karun Nair made a strong statement after being left out of the Duleep Trophy squad, smashing a century for KSCA Secretary’s XI in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament in Bengaluru. The Karnataka batter scored 104 off 183 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six against Chhattisgarh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Nair’s century came while South Zone were involved in the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. The experienced batter had also been overlooked for the semifinal, despite an impressive 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign in which he scored 699 runs, making his exclusion a talking point among domestic cricket followers.

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The batter had earlier expressed his frustration on social media after his omission. Responding to a post discussing his absence, Nair wrote, “Inexplicable would be an understatement.” His century soon after provided a timely response, with the veteran once again showcasing his ability to deliver in red-ball cricket.

South Zone coach Vikram Verma explained that the selection was based on team combination. According to him, the team wanted a left-handed middle-order batter because the opposition had two left-arm spinners, while Devdutt Padikkal’s return also influenced the combination. Nair had subsequently returned home after receiving permission for family reasons.

Nair’s latest hundred has inevitably renewed the debate around his omission from the Duleep Trophy squad. While selection decisions depend on several factors, the Karnataka star has once again underlined his red-ball credentials by letting his bat do the talking after a frustrating setback.