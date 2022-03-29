Indoor Cricket World Cup to be held in Australia from October 8-15

World Indoor Cricket Foundation (WICF) has announced that the Indoor Cricket World Cup will be held in Australia from 8th of October to 15th of October, 2022.

The Indian Indoor Cricket team has been playing under the auspices of the Indian Indoor Sports Foundation since 2010. The Indian team is strong amongst the Asian teams. The Indian team finished fourth in both the last consecutive Indoor Cricket World Cups held in 2014 at New Zealand and the 2017 World Cup in Dubai.

The Indian Indoor Cricket Squad is all set to prove its mettle in the upcoming Indoor Cricket World Cup to be held in Australia from 8th to 15th Oct 2022.

The Indoor Cricket World Cup of 2022 is being hosted by Cricket Australia in Australia. Nine countries are participating in the tournament, including Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, UAE, Malaysia and Singapore.

The competition will be held in Men and Women Open Group and for Boys and Girls under 21 years of age. The Indian team is being formed for this and the national tournament will be held in Bangalore at the end of May.

Teams from Maharashtra will participate in the national tournament organized by IISF on behalf of MahaIndoor Cricket Association. Kshitij Vedak-Founder Chairman & Bal Toraskar-Founder Secretary has informed that competitions for men and women in open group and boys and girls under 21 years of age will be organized shortly.

Know Indoor Cricket

Sixteen overs per side.

Team comprises of 12 players out of which 2 players are substitute players.

Each pair bats for four overs.

The Pitch Comprises of 22 Yards.

Every player bowls two overs.

Declared Runs are part of the Format.

Every wicket is a deduction of 5 runs from the score.

The non-striker's crease is halfway down the wicket.

The Indoor cricket ground is 12 meters X 30 meters and has a height of 4.5 meters.

After the toss, before the start of the match, the batting team has to announce 4 pairs of batter, after which the fielding team also has to announce 4 pairs of bowlers.

