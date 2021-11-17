Indonesia Masters: Parupalli Kashyap loses to Denmark's Vittinghus Bali

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost the first round of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday. Kashyap went down 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round of the tournament.

Lakshya Sen created a huge upset in men's singles as the Indian youngster defeated the world number ten Kanta Tsuneyama by 17-21, 21-18, 17-21 in 68 minutes.

Reigning world champion Sindhu was up against the world number 33 Supanida Katethong in the round of 32. The Indian recorded a 21-15, 21-19 win over the player from Thailand in a 43-minute women's singles match.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:33 AM IST