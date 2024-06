The Indian cricket team will tour Sri Lanka by end of July where they will play a series of 3 T20 internationals and 3 ODIs. The schedule for both the series was released on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue will play 3 T20Is on July 27, 28 and 30 after which the 50-over matches will be played on August 2, 4 and 7.

All the matches will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also stream the games on the SonyLiv application.

