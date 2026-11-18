India's SAFF Triumph Marred By Controversy | Ritwik_MB_09/X

India's historic SAFF Championship 2026 triumph was reportedly marred by ugly scenes at the National Stadium in Dhaka, with supporters allegedly hurling bottles towards Indian footballers during their celebrations after defeating Pakistan in the final. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the players following an otherwise memorable night for Indian football.

The Blue Tigers scripted history on Tuesday, November 17, by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling final to clinch their record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title. However, the celebrations following the final whistle reportedly took an unpleasant turn, with bottles allegedly being thrown towards the Indian players as they celebrated their victory at the stadium.

India's SAFF Triumph Marred By Controversy

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Pakistan had taken the lead through Alamgir Ghazi in first-half stoppage time before Junaid Shah was sent off in the 59th minute following a VAR review. India capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat equalising in the 60th minute. Sandip Mandi then scored a dramatic winner in the 88th minute to seal the championship for the defending champions.

Interestingly, the reported bottle-throwing incident comes after the two teams had displayed a remarkable example of sportsmanship during the post-match ceremony. Indian players consoled their heartbroken Pakistani counterparts, while both teams exchanged handshakes and guards of honour. Pakistan also lined up to applaud the Indian champions as they celebrated their title triumph.

While India's historic victory deserved to be celebrated, the reported incident has cast a shadow over the post-match proceedings. There has been no independently confirmed account of the bottle-throwing allegations or an official statement regarding the incident so far.

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