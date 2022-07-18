India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

Neeraj Chopra | File Picture

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is expected to breach the coveted 90m mark this year at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA.

Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal.

The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

A strong field awaits Chopra in the World Championships, where he will be seen in action, starting with the qualifiers on July 21.

Besides, Chopra, Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter will be in action.

When: Qualifiers, July 22 (Friday), Final July 24 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six channels

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Timing: Qualifiers 05:30 am, Final 07:00 am IST onwards

