India's Golden Punch! Parveen Hooda Wins Women's 65kg Gold Medal At Asian Games 2026

Parveen Hooda Wins Women's 65kg Gold Medal At Asian Games 2026 | KirenRijiju/SonyLiv/X

Indian boxer Parveen Hooda clinched the gold medal in the women's 65kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in a closely contested final on Friday.

Parveen prevailed 3-2 on the judges' scorecards in a hard-fought bout, holding her nerve against the experienced Chen to secure India's latest boxing gold at the continental event.

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The Indian boxer displayed composure and determination throughout the contest as both fighters battled for control. With the bout going down to a 3-2 decision, Parveen managed to edge the contest and finish on top.

The victory adds another gold medal to India's impressive boxing campaign at the Asian Games. Parveen had produced strong performances in the earlier rounds to book her place in the final and kept her best for the title clash.

Parveen's gold also underlines India's growing presence in women's boxing at the Asian Games, with Indian pugilists continuing to make their mark across multiple weight categories.

With her 3-2 victory over Nien-Chin Chen, Parveen Hooda now returns home as an Asian Games gold medallist, adding another major achievement to her boxing career.