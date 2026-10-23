India's Fastest Sim Racers Get Specialist Coaching As Mumbai Falcons Racing Brings In Track Titan | File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) today announced that it has brought in UK-based sim racing specialist ‘Track Titan’ AI-powered driver-coaching platform as training partner for the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026, to prepare Indian racers for the global stage. Practice rounds are under way at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, giving an opportunity to over 300 participants to learn skills and competing for a place in the finals at the NSCI Dome from 5 to 7 November. Qualifying will narrow the field to 20 drivers in each of the Open and Under-15 categories. The pre-event programme runs as follows:

21 to 23 October: Practice rounds

24 to 25 October: Junior qualifiers

26 to 27 October: Senior qualifiers

28 October to 2 November: Driver development and coaching programme

Through the programme, Track Titan will provide hands-on training using data and telemetry to analyse each participant's laps, identify where time can be gained and build consistency. The team of coaches includes former sim racing world champions, who will bring first-hand experience of competing at the highest level to India’s drivers. Through this partnership, MFRL aims to give India's sim racers the preparation they need to compete on the global stage.

Ameet Gadhoke, Managing Director, Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited, said, “Our vision is to build a sustainable talent pipeline that takes Indian drivers to the global grid, and that begins with their preparation. Our partnership with Track Titan provides Indian talent with structured practice, a fair path through the qualifiers and world-class coaching before they step into the Dome. We are determined to identify and nurture young talent who can compete with the best in the world, represent India and make the nation proud.”

The National Championship will be followed by a one-of-a-kind Cup of Nations competition from 8 to 10 November with India’s top two taking on 38 F1 Sim Racing World Championship drivers in a double-elimination format. Together, the two competitions will bring 80 finalists to Mumbai with a combined prize pool of $600,000.

The approximately 300 participants in the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 come from 21 cities across the country, with most aged between 10 and 61. They include first-time competitors and seasoned sim racers, and what unites them is the courage and grit to chase a place on the global stage. Each lap they set at Taj Lands End is a step towards making India proud.

About Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited

Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) is one of India’s most ambitious high-performance sporting organisations, focused on building a world-class ecosystem for talent development, competition and global sporting excellence. Founded in 2019, MFRL has emerged as a pioneering force in Indian motorsport with a vision to create structured pathways for young Indian athletes to compete at the highest level. MFRL is the current Formula Regional Middle East Trophy Teams' and Drivers' champion and the UAE4 Series Drivers' Champion.

Mumbai Falcons has earned recognition as the first Indian team to win an FIA-accredited single-seater Championship, securing both the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles at the 2022 Formula Regional Asian Championship. The team has also competed in leading international Championship s including the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and F4 Middle East Championship, while supporting grassroots motorsport in India and its involvement in sim racing talent pathways.

Beyond motorsport, MFRL is expanding into a broader high-performance sports ecosystem, including cricket through its ownership of SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League. Across every sporting venture, Mumbai Falcons combines data, discipline, innovation and athlete-first development to help shape India’s next generation of champions.