'India’s Equestrian Sport Has Bright Future, But Regulations Must Change': Silva Storai |

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Silva Storai, director of Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) and founder of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL), spoke about the sport's evolution, the importance of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL), grassroots development and India's prospects at the Asian Games.

Excerpts

How do you view the equestrian landscape in India today?

The future is very bright, although we are going through a transitional period. The Equestrian Federation of India was run largely by the Army for more than 60 to 70 years. We are now moving towards a structure that will probably involve a mixture of Army and civilian participation. The demands of the sport are much greater than they were 15 or 20 years ago. Over the past 10 years, we have seen remarkable growth in a sport that is still relatively unknown in India compared with cricket, football or tennis.

What excites you most about Indian equestrian sport over the next five to 10 years?

I am excited about the federation working more effectively for riders and the sport and removing some of the encumbrances of the past. For example, we are not allowed to export horses to Europe. We can import horses, but exporting them remains difficult because of old regulations. Today, horses are tested when they travel and vaccination protocols are in place. We are in a completely different situation from 60 years ago. If the right channels are opened, India can start excelling rather than remaining behind the rest of the world. Indians are well suited to equestrian sport. There is tremendous talent here, but there are too many obstacles. A rider training in Europe should be able to bring a horse to India during the severe European winter, train and compete here and then take it back. At present, such movement is difficult.

What does Ashish Limaye's qualification for the Asian Games and World Games signify for Indian equestrian sport?

We started sponsoring riders around 2010. Embassy Group and Jitu Virwani have been committed to uplifting the sport. The idea was to show young riders that representing India abroad and succeeding in equestrian sport was possible. Parents also need to believe that it is possible because the sport requires a huge investment. When they see riders from backgrounds similar to their children's succeeding internationally, it creates confidence. Earlier, these opportunities barely existed for civilians. Seeing riders participate in the Olympics, World Games and Asian Games provides a huge boost to the country.

How has the Equestrian Premier League contributed to rider and talent development?

We started it in 2010 because civilian riders, particularly youngsters, had very few opportunities to compete. The Junior National Championship was the major competition, but it took place only once a year, generally in north India in December. We needed a tournament where riders could compete regularly throughout the year. Once you have that platform, it makes sense to invest in better horses and trainers. Sport has to be practised every day. You cannot expect to excel internationally by competing for only a couple of months each year.

How important is grassroots development?

Riding schools are extremely important because that is where you identify talent. Children of seven, eight or nine must be taught the correct foundations. Every child should be treated as a potential athlete. Perhaps only one or two out of 40 will eventually pursue the sport seriously, but they need strong basics from the beginning. At lower jumping heights, a good horse can sometimes compensate for a rider's mistakes. As the height increases, however, the rider's basics have to be impeccable. Without that foundation, riders get stuck at the lower levels.

What are your expectations from the Asian Games?

I am always very hopeful. Our performance at the equestrian championship in Pattaya was very encouraging, particularly winning gold there. The Asian Games will be difficult and the competition could be much tougher. I expect our riders to perform well and I am hoping for a medal. The team looks strong, and I am putting all my blessings behind the eventing team. The jumping team could not make it this time, but I am confident it will return stronger. Riders will go back to the drawing board, examine what prevented them from qualifying and work on it. I am sure India can have a jumping team at the next Asian Games.