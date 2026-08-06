India's CWG Judo Gold Winner Asmita Dey Faces Stunning Twist As Cash Reward Eligibility Comes Under Scrutiny

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India's trailblazing judoka Asmita Dey, who created history by winning the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, has unexpectedly found herself at the centre of a debate over state reward eligibility. While the nation celebrated her remarkable triumph in the women's 48kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, questions have emerged over whether she qualifies for financial incentives announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Asmita was born in Tripura but currently represents Uttar Pradesh in national competitions after joining the Uttar Pradesh Police as a Sub-Inspector. Her dual connection has sparked discussions over whether state rewards should be determined by an athlete's birthplace or the state they represent. The issue gained traction after Uttar Pradesh announced cash rewards for medal-winning athletes from the Commonwealth Games.

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Despite the uncertainty, Asmita's achievement remains historic. She defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's 48kg final to become the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Her victory added a golden chapter to Indian judo and was hailed as one of the country's standout performances at the Glasgow Games.

The controversy has also reignited conversations about the policies governing athlete welfare in India. Many athletes relocate to different states in search of better training facilities, employment, or institutional support, making such eligibility disputes increasingly common.

For Asmita, however, the focus remains on a journey defined by resilience and determination. Having overcome financial hardships and personal setbacks, including the loss of her father, her Commonwealth Games triumph stands as an inspirational milestone. Regardless of the reward debate, her historic gold medal has firmly established her among India's rising sporting stars.