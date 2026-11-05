'India's 1980 Olympic Gold Medal Reportedly Stolen!': Former Hockey Captain MM Somaya's Bengaluru Home Burgled; 3 Other Medals Also Missing

Former Hockey Captain MM Somaya's Bengaluru Home Burgled | ANI/X

Former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya has suffered a shocking burglary at his Bengaluru residence, with thieves allegedly stealing his gold medal from the 1980 Moscow Olympics along with three other international medals and several valuables. The incident took place on October 28 while the 67-year-old hockey legend and his family were away in Kodagu.

According to reports, the theft came to light at approximately 7:15 am when a neighbour noticed that the front door of the house was open and alerted the family. CCTV footage from a neighbouring residence reportedly captured two unidentified men breaking into the house. One suspect was wearing a blue shirt, while the other was dressed in red.

Former Hockey Captain MM Somaya's Bengaluru Home Burgled

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Among the stolen items was Somaya's prized gold medal from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where the Indian men's hockey team clinched its eighth Olympic gold medal. The burglars also allegedly took his silver medal from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze medal from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy. Apart from the sporting honours, gold jewellery, silverware and Rs 30,000 in cash were also reported missing. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at approximately Rs 3.53 lakh.

Expressing his anguish over the incident, Somaya highlighted the historical significance of the stolen Olympic medal and appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for intervention. He described the medal as an irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication, sacrifice and service to the country. He also pointed out that the 1980 triumph remains India's last Olympic gold medal in men's hockey, making its recovery particularly important for the nation's sporting history.

MM Somaya was a key member of India's historic 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-winning hockey team. He represented India at three Olympic Games, including Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988, where he also captained the national side. He was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contribution to Indian hockey.