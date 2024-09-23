Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh Pins Pak Fighter Ali Raza Naseer In 1.30 Mins Via Submission On MMA Debut; Video Viral

Image: X

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh recently made history by becoming the first Indian to win MMA bout. He achieved the feat in his debut fight at the Gama International Fighting Championship. The Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion defeated Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Naseer in just 1 minute and 30 seconds. Sangram registered victory in the 93 kg weight category in the eleven-country competition.

Speaking about the victory, Sangram said, "I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India. This victory is a step in the direction of MMA in India having a better future. It transcends personal achievement. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport."

Sangram also expressed his gratitude towards his coaches for their invaluable support. He stated "I can't thank my Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar enough for his unwavering guidance. He has been with me every step of the way. I also owe a lot to David sir my international coach who supported me the entire time I made the switch to mixed martial arts and helped me hone my tactics. I could not have been better prepared for this fight than they have been together."

Who is Sangram Singh?

Sangram Singh is well-known for his outstanding wrestling record. He overcame a diagnosis of arthritis at a young age, Singh pursued his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

His journey from a small town in India to being crowned the World’s Best Professional Wrestler in 2012 is nothing short of inspirational. Singh’s accolades also include back-to-back victories at the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Beyond his wrestling achievements, Sangram Singh has been a prominent figure in Indian media, participating in popular reality television shows and securing roles in Bollywood films.