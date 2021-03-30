Indian Women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for Covid 19 and is experiencing mild fever. Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild symptoms.

“She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon,” a source told PTI.

The source added that “she was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only.”

The all-rounder was in decent form in the ODIs, she made a stylish half-century and an important 40. However, India lost both the ODI and T20 series against South Africa after international cricket returned to the nation after 12 months.

Earlier, former India batsman S Badrinath tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation. The 40-year-old cricketer recently played in the veteran's tournament in Raipur, just like the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)