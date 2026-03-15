Indian Wells Open 2026, Men's Singles Final Match Preview: Jannik Sinner Faces Daniil Medvedev In Epic Showdown At California

Jannik Sinner/ Daniil Medvedev/Instagram

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the BNP Paribas Open as Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev prepare to face off in the Indian Wells Open final on March 16 at 2:30 AM IST. The clash in the California desert promises to be a high-quality battle between two of the most in-form players on the ATP Tour this season.

Sinner enters the final in dominant form after defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the semifinal. The Italian star has looked sharp throughout the tournament, showcasing powerful baseline hitting, excellent serving, and remarkable consistency. Notably, he has reached the final without dropping a set, underlining his control and confidence on the hard courts of Indian Wells.

Medvedev, meanwhile, produced one of the biggest results of the tournament by eliminating world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Russian star defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6 to end the Spaniard’s impressive winning streak and book his place in the final. Medvedev’s disciplined returning, tactical defense, and aggressive serving proved crucial in that victory, giving him significant momentum heading into the title clash.

The rivalry between Sinner and Medvedev has been one of the most compelling on the ATP Tour in recent years. Across 15 meetings, Sinner currently holds a narrow 8-7 lead and has won eight of their last nine encounters, including their most recent clash at the 2024 ATP Finals. Despite this edge, Medvedev’s recent resurgence suggests the final could be tightly contested.

Tennis fans around the world will be watching closely when the two rivals step onto the court in the early hours of March 16 (IST), as the Indian Wells Open prepares to crown its 2026 champion.