Indian Volleyball Team Shake Hands With Pakistani Players After Straight-Sets Defeat At Asian Games

Indian Volleyball Team Shake Hands With Pakistani Players | SonyLiv/X

India’s men’s volleyball team suffered a straight-sets defeat against Pakistan in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026, going down 0-3 in a disappointing end to their campaign.

Despite the result, the Indian players displayed sportsmanship after the match as they shook hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the net. The gesture provided a respectful finish to a fiercely contested India-Pakistan encounter.

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India had entered the knockout stage after an impressive group campaign. The team had won all three of its pool matches, including a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Qatar after trailing by two sets. Pakistan, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals after winning against Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before suffering a 0-3 defeat against Japan in their final Pool A match.

The quarterfinal defeat means India will not advance to the semifinals, while Pakistan move forward in the men's volleyball competition. The match was played at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Japan.

The post-match handshake between the two teams also continued a series of sporting gestures between Indian and Pakistani athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Earlier in the Games, India's men's and women's table tennis teams had also shaken hands with their Pakistani counterparts after their respective matches.

For India, the 0-3 loss brought an end to a campaign that had shown considerable promise, particularly after their comeback win over Qatar. However, the players' decision to shake hands with their opponents ensured that the India-Pakistan volleyball clash ended with a display of mutual respect despite the result.