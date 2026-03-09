Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Visits Adalaj Ni Vav After Team India's Historic T20 World Cup Triumph; Video

PTI/X

Fresh off the India national cricket team’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, star batter Suryakumar Yadav took some time away from celebrations to explore one of Gujarat’s most iconic historical landmarks, the stunning Adalaj Ni Vav.

The Indian cricketer visited the intricately carved stepwell located near Ahmedabad. The 15th-century architectural marvel has long been a popular attraction for tourists and history enthusiasts.

Suryakumar’s visit came shortly after India secured a memorable victory in the T20 World Cup final against the New Zealand national cricket team. The triumph sparked celebrations across the country, with players receiving widespread praise for their performances throughout the tournament.

While fans continue to celebrate India’s world title, Suryakumar appeared to enjoy a quieter moment exploring Gujarat’s heritage. Photos from the visit showed him admiring the historic structure and taking in the intricate craftsmanship of the stepwell.

Scary Scenes! Firecrackers Injure Police Constable As Chaos Erupts During Team India's T20 World Cup Celebrations In Madhya Pradesh; Video

Celebrations following the victory of the India national cricket team over the New Zealand national cricket team turned chaotic in Madhya Pradesh after a police constable was injured during late-night festivities.

The incident occurred near Sayaji Gate, where large crowds had gathered to celebrate India’s victory. Supporters were bursting firecrackers, waving flags and chanting slogans as the team’s win sparked nationwide celebrations.

During the festivities, a police constable on duty was reportedly injured when a firecracker burst close to him. The sudden blast caused panic among people nearby and prompted authorities to quickly intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Police officials carried out a mild baton charge to disperse the gathering and restore order in the area. The action helped authorities gradually clear the crowd and bring the situation under control.

India’s victory had triggered jubilant scenes across several cities, with fans taking to the streets to celebrate the team’s success. However, authorities in many places remained on alert to ensure that celebrations did not lead to injuries or law-and-order problems.