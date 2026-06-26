Indian Referee Riiohlang Dhar Selected As Match Official For FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026 | X

Indian FIFA Assistant Referee Riiohlang Dhar has been selected as a match official for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026, marking another major achievement in her officiating career. This will be Riiohlang Dhar's second FIFA tournament appointment, after she officiated at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024. Her selection is another proud moment for Indian football and reflects FIFA's growing confidence in Indian match officials.

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Dhar has steadily built her reputation on the international stage with consistent performances. Her appointment to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup is a recognition of her hard work and experience at the highest level of women's football.

The latest appointment also highlights the progress of Indian referees in international competitions. Dhar's journey from officiating domestic matches to representing India at back-to-back FIFA tournaments is expected to inspire more young referees, especially women, to pursue a career in football officiating.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026 will bring together some of the world's best young footballers and Riiohlang Dhar will once again represent India among the tournament's match officials on the global stage.