Indian Premier League’s 45th Match made for an imperfectly perfect evening for fans who chanted “Thala Ki Jhalak Sabse Alag” in the CSK vs LSG match

Over the years, the world has known how the love that Indians hold for cricket remains unmatched. They attach a pure and genuine feeling and emotion to the sport, and a lot also has to do with their favourite players, whom they consider Godly figures. Just like Mr Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the God of Cricket, is celebrated even today across the world, the love that people have for Mahindra Singh Dhoni is also a much talked-about affair. The same was seen last evening (May 3rd) at the match 45th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

This particular match emerged as the most imperfectly perfect experience for cricket lovers and the massive audience that showed up at the stadium as the Rain Gods couldn’t stop with the downpour. Though the rains did not seem to disappear, which unfortunately also resulted in “No Result” for the said match, the stadium went bonkers with fanfare and crazy love for MSD and Chennai Super Kings when the team stepped in to chase the runs acquired by LSG.

However, much attention was taken by the fans across stands that appeared in yellow, showing their support for CSK and crazily chanting the slogan, “Dhoni Ki Jhalak Sabse Alag.” The slogan caught eyeballs, and all the cameras panned toward the same, and in no time, the crowd was seen cheering the same, including the commentator Aakash Chopra, who too roared for Dhoni, saying, “Dhoni Ki Jhalak Sabse Alag.” The crowds also chanted, “Jaddu Ki Jhalak Sabse Alag.” Also, the DJ and the crowd’s infectious energy made up for the abandoned match.

Due to the heavy downpour in the match, the first innings could stretch to only 19 overs. However, in the end, due to consistent rains, the match was abandoned, leading both teams to share a point each.