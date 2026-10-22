Indian Para Swimmer Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Amid Asian Para Games; PCI Reportedly Mulls Lifetime Ban

Indian Para Swimmer Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Amid Asian Para Games | Shams Aalam/Instagram

Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has reportedly been deported from Japan following allegations of sexual harassment and molestation involving a female hotel employee during the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya. The incident has put India's contingent under scrutiny, with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) reportedly considering strict disciplinary action, including a possible lifetime ban against the 40-year-old athlete.

According to a report by India Today, the alleged incident took place on Monday at the hotel where the Indian para-swimming team was staying. A female housekeeping employee was reportedly carrying out her duties in Shaikh's room when the alleged misconduct occurred. The complaint was subsequently brought to the attention of the local organising committee and officials from the Indian delegation.

Indian Para Swimmer Deported From Japan After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Amid Asian Para Games

Japanese police detained Shaikh following the complaint, and he was sent back to India on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident. He was scheduled to compete in events at the Asian Para Games but returned home without participating. The allegations have raised concerns within the Indian contingent as the team continues its campaign at the multi-sport event.

The PCI is reportedly considering stringent disciplinary measures against the swimmer, with a lifetime ban among the possible sanctions. However, a final decision has not yet been announced. According to the reports, the committee is expected to review the matter after the Games before deciding on further action. The allegations remain allegations, and the disciplinary outcome is still pending.

Shaikh, who hails from Bihar, has represented India at several international para-swimming competitions and previously held the world No. 1 ranking in the men's 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4 categories, according to World Para Swimming records.