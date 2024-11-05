 Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter Of Intent To Olympic Body Expressing Interest To Host Olympics Games In 2036
An official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally submitted a Letter Of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Summer Games in 2036. Although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Sources close to Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports said, "Indian Olympic Association has formally sent Letter of Intent to Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee on 1st October 2024 expressing India's interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics. Modi spoke after declaring open the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where India presented its roadmap for hosting the quadrennial extravaganza. The IOC session was being held in the country after a gap of 40 years. The last time India hosted the session was in 1983 in New Delhi.

If India gets to host the major sporting event, then the city of Ahmedabad will most likely host the Games. The last time India hosted a multi-sport event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. If India indeed gets the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, they will also get to bid for inclusion of sports like Chess, Cricket among others.  The inclusion of any sport discipline in the Olympic Games is decided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). 

The allotment of hosting rights for the Summer Games is done by the IOC through a detailed host selection process. The IOC has a dedicated body, the Future Host Commission (FHC), which deals with this subject.

