Indian Oil, Central Railways in summit clash

Indian Oil, New Delhi will face off Central Railways (CR) in the men’s final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 39th Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament, under lights at the Gymkhana's tennis courts late Friday evening.

Indian Oil got the better of Union bank of India, Mumbai 3-2, while Central Railway brushed aside the challenge from Uncle’s Kitchen, Malad coasting to a 5-4 win.

Results

Women (Sfs): Bombay Republicans: 6 (T H Ranjita 2, R Mullick 2, C Gawde, K John) bt Freunds SC: 5 (R Mahadik 2, M Patil 2, R Shaikh). Sporting Lions Foundation: 7 (Y Passi 4, N Nair 2, P Dubey) bt Sea View SC 0. Veteran men’s: Hockey Dadar: 3 (R Alphonso, G Vandrine, D Kotian) bt Hockey Navi Mumbai: 1 (M Swhinde). Rebels SC: 5 (D Pillai 2, A Solomon 2, S Fernandes) bt Bombay Republicans: 2 (A Gonsalves, L Pereira). Men: Indian Oil: 3 (Vikramkanth, V R Raghunath, T Singh) bt Union Bank of India: 2 (V Saini, P Chaurasia). Central Railway: 5 (N Bahadur 2, M Nizamuddin, A Walmiki, R Pawar) bt Uncles Kitchen: 4 (Y Walmiki 2, T Pereira, Devender Walmiki).