Indian Navy Officer Taniksha Khatri Wins Women’s Épée Gold At Commonwealth Championship 2026 In Nigeria

Indian Navy officer Taniksha Khatri celebrates after winning the Women’s Épée senior-category gold medal at the Commonwealth Championship 2026 in Nigeria | File Photo

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Commonwealth Championship 2026 was held in Nigeria and witnessed athletes from across the world competing in a wide range of disciplines. While India has been celebrating the performances of Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists, another Indian athlete has brought laurels to the country at the Commonwealth Championship 2026. Indian Navy officer Taniksha Khatri won the gold medal in the senior women's fencing category.

Khatri defeated Khushi Dabhade 15-7 to clinch the women's epee gold medal. Her victory came through a composed performance marked by technical skill, tactical discipline and controlled attacking play.

Journey From Humble Beginnings

Taniksha comes from a humble background and serves the country as a Navy officer. She began fencing in 2012 and has trained continuously since then. She also reached the Olympic qualifiers in 2021, underlining her credentials as one of India's promising fencers.

With her victory at the Commonwealth Championship, Khatri has moved a step closer to her ambition of winning an Olympic gold medal for India.

Khatri On The Victory

Speaking about the achievement, Taniksha said:

"It has been a long time that I have been practising for this game. Each day of my training has helped me and made me better at my game. Fencing, though a very reputed sport, isn't supported and promoted much in India. And thus there have been many challenges to reach here, but I'm very grateful to my family for always supporting me and being by my side in this journey. All my coaches have trained me efficiently and I'm thankful to them. A big shout-out and special mention to the Indian Navy for their support, motivation and guidance.

The Commonwealth Championship was a wonderful experience and I'm looking forward to the upcoming Asians and Olympics. I will now train for it to give the best of my best. In the end, it is not only Taniksha who has won, but India that got Gold…"

Khatri is expected to continue her preparations for the upcoming Asian competitions and future Olympic qualification events as she looks to build on her Commonwealth Championship success.

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