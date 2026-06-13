Indian National Anthem Echoes In Spain As Kush Maini Wins Formula 2 Sprint Race In Barcelona | VIDEO Viral | X

Barcelona, June 13: India had a proud moment in Spain as the Indian national anthem was played after Kush Maini secured victory in the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race in Barcelona on Saturday. The win marked a major achievement for the Indian driver and gave motorsport fans in the country a reason to celebrate.

The video of the national anthem being played as the winners are standing on the podium is being widely shared on social media. The internet users are sharing the video and expressing joy and pride over Kush Maini's incredible achievement.

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Driving for ART Grand Prix and representing the Alpine Academy, Maini started from the front row and quickly moved past polesitter Noel Leon. Once in the lead, the Indian racer stayed in complete control of the race, managing his tyres well and steadily building a gap over the rest of the field.

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Maini went on to win by more than seven seconds, recording one of the most impressive victories of his Formula 2 career. The triumph also highlighted his growing reputation as one of the promising talents in the series.

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Behind Maini, championship leader Gabriele Mini finished second after climbing from seventh on the grid. Nikola Tsolov completed the podium in third place. Noel Leon ended the race in fourth, while Colton Herta missed out on a podium finish after a late mistake dropped him down the order.

For Indian motorsport fans, however, the biggest moment came after the chequered flag. As Kush Maini stood on the top step of the podium in Barcelona, the Indian national anthem played in Spain, marking a memorable day for Indian racing on the international stage.