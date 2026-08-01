Indian Javelin Superstar Neeraj Chopra Mobbed By Fans After CWG 2026 Silver Medal Win In Glasgow | Video

IANS/X

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra once again proved why he remains one of the country's most loved sporting icons. Moments after clinching the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Chopra was surrounded by hundreds of enthusiastic fans outside the stadium, with supporters eager to catch a glimpse of the Olympic champion and celebrate his latest achievement.

As Chopra made his way out of the venue, chants of "Neeraj! Neeraj!" echoed through the crowd. Fans rushed towards the Indian athlete, hoping to take selfies, get autographs, and congratulate him after another memorable performance on the international stage. Despite the heavy crowd, Chopra acknowledged the supporters with smiles and waves, taking time to interact with several of them before leaving the venue.

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The 28-year-old delivered a season-best throw of 85.83m to secure the silver medal, while fellow Indian Yashvir Singh produced a personal best of 85.41m to claim bronze. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage stunned the field with an impressive 89.75m effort to take home the gold medal, resulting in India celebrating a memorable double podium finish in the event.

Videos of the crowd gathering around the Indian star quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising his humility and willingness to acknowledge every cheer despite the hectic atmosphere.

The silver medal marked another significant milestone in Chopra's comeback season following his injury rehabilitation. While the result may not have been the gold he had hoped for, the overwhelming support from fans outside the stadium showed that, regardless of the medal's colour, Neeraj Chopra continues to inspire millions and remains one of India's biggest sporting heroes.