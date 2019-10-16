Indian FC wins in Kalina Football League

Mumbai: Strong contenders Indian FC and a spirited Kalina United were engaged in a keen tussle for supremacy. But, the former champions Indian FC managed to score two goals and snatch a narrow 2-1 win from their seventh round clash of the 18th Kalina Football League 2019, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

Strikers Pawan Rawat and Akshay Sonawane were responsible scored a goal each for the winners. Kalina United for the lone goal through Omkar Khambe. This was fourth win for Indian FC, who have a match in hand against lowly FC Kolivery Z3. Kalina United have finished with 13 points.

In another interesting encounter, Kalina Rangers did well to scrape past Kalina Village Boys ‘B’ by a 2-1 margin. Striker Anthony Machado struck both the goals for the Rangers, while Faizan Shaikh got the lone goal for the losing side.

Meanwhile, Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ were awarded a walkover as Egyptian Boys failed to field the required number of seven players for the match. Village Boys were three goals and three points and now 14 points.

The semi-final scenario will be completed after the concluding two matches. Air India Colony Boys take on FC Kolivery and Indian FC meet FC Kolivery Z3.

Results:

(Rd-7): Indian FC: 2 (P Rawat, A Sonawane) bt Kalina United: 1 (O Khambe); K Village Boys ‘A’ w/o Egyptian Boys; Kalina Rangers: 2 (Anthony Machado 2) bt Kalina Village Boys ‘B’: 1 (Faizan Shaikh).