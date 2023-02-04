Indian Derby: King’s Ransom is set to accomplish Jacqueline’s feat

King's Ransom the winner of three Classics is in for the most converted Indian Derby to make it four Classics in-a-row, as the stage is set for yet another big day of horse racing showdown at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

This filly, King’s Ransom is endowed with a stout heart and ability that only a few thoroughbreds possessed, could achieve what the Jacqueline was labelled as in 2010 as the rare race horse in the long history of racing.Can King’s Ransom do what Jacquilne had done? Only time will tell.

King’s Ransom has won Indian Oaks, 1000 Guineas and the Betway Pune Derby, but Jacqueline had won four Classics, the Indian 1000 Guineas, the 2000 Guineas, the Indian Oaks, before the Indian Derby.

This amazingfilly, King's Ransom comes from the champion trainer Pesi Shroff's yard, who also trained Jacqueline but it would be PS Chouhan and not Richard Hughes stride this filly, King’s Ransom.

The D-Day, has nine races lined up which would go under the lights later in the day, including three graded races two Grade 3 and one Grade 2 races to make it a great day of Indian Derby.

The Indian Derby has always witnessed surprises, but going by the way King’s Ransom has gone about in the past three-odd months it is likely she would hit the bulls eye.

In a crowded field of 19 runners, Shamrock the colt from Malesh Narredu’s yard and Golden Neil from Narendra Lagad’s stable should be other main contenders.

First race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Usha Stud Million (1600m): 1. Smiles Of Fortune (6), 2. Capitolium (3), 3. Big Red (2)

2. The Diego Rivera Rusi Patel Trophy (Gr.3; 1600m): 1. Coeur De Lion (6), 2. Ahead Of My Time (1), 3. Northern Lights (2)

3. The Sir Homi Mehta Breeders' Produce Stakes (Gr.3; 1400m): 1. Waikiki (2), 2. Irish Gold (1), 3. Dream Alliance (3)

4. The D & A Realty Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr.2; 2000m): 1. Forest Flame (2), 2. Juliette (1), 3. In Contention (6)

5. The B K Rattonsey Memorial Maiden Multi-Million (1200m): 1. Blue God (1), 2. Democracy (7), 3. Fighton (4)

6. The Indian Derby (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. King's Ransom (1), 2. Shamrock (11), 3. Golden Neil (4)

7. The Coromandel Gromor Million (1200m): 1. Son Of A Gun 1), 2. Magileto (9), 3. Arcana (6)

8. The Race2win.com Million (1400m): 1. Inamorata (6), 2. Nelson River (5), 3. She Is On Fire (14)

9. The NorthAlley Million (1200m): 1. Spirit Bay (7), 2. Intense Belief (3), 3. Mount Sinai (8)

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

Tanala: All races

