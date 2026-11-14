Indian Cricket's Teenage Sensation! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates MASSIVE World Record At 15, Becomes Youngest Captain In T20 History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates MASSIVE World Record At 15 | BCCI Domestic/X

Indian teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history on Saturday, November 14, by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history. At just 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi took charge of the Bihar cricket team in their opening fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 against Saurashtra at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The left-handed batter achieved the remarkable milestone while leading Bihar against a Saurashtra side captained by experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat. Sooryavanshi won the toss and elected to bat first, marking the beginning of his first official assignment as captain of Bihar's senior men's team.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates MASSIVE World Record At 15

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The Bihar Cricket Association had announced a 17-member squad ahead of the tournament, appointing Sooryavanshi as captain for the opening two matches. Suraj Kashyap was named his deputy.

Interestingly, this is not Sooryavanshi's first experience with leadership responsibilities. Earlier this year, the teenager was appointed vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy, where he served as deputy to Ishan Kishan. He also briefly took over the captaincy during the competition when Kishan had to leave the field due to an injury.

Meanwhile, his stint as Bihar captain could be brief, as he is likely to join the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar, scheduled to begin on November 19. Nevertheless, becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history adds another extraordinary achievement to the teenager's growing list of records.

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