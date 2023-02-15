Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal turns 32, Know more about his impressive career milestones here |

Mayank Agarwal, the dynamic Indian cricketer, is celebrating his birthday today. Born on February 16, 1991, in Bangalore, Mayank has made a name for himself in the world of cricket with his brilliant performances on the field. As he turns 32 today, let's take a look at his journey so far and some of his notable achievements.

Mayank Agarwal made his debut in first-class cricket in 2013 and since then, he has been a force to be reckoned with. He has represented Karnataka in domestic cricket and has been a regular member of the Indian cricket team since 2018. Mayank is known for his aggressive batting style, exceptional fielding skills, and his ability to adapt to different playing conditions.

Mayank made his debut for the Indian Test team in 2018 against Australia and made an immediate impact by scoring a brilliant 76 in the second innings. He followed it up with his maiden Test century against the same team later that year. Since then, he has been a regular member of the Indian Test team and has scored two more Test centuries, both of which came in the same series against South Africa in 2019.

In addition to his impressive performances in Test cricket, Mayank has also been a part of the Indian team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Although he has not had many opportunities to showcase his skills in these formats, he has still managed to make an impact with his aggressive batting and superb fielding.

Mayank's success in the world of cricket is a result of his hard work, dedication, and his passion for the game. He has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has proved his mettle at the international level as well. His talent and determination have made him one of the most promising cricketers in the Indian team and he has a long way to go in his career.

