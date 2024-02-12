Indian Chess Body Goes Into Poll Mode After Chhattisgarh State Chess Association Lodges Case

A case filed by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Satranj Sangh (Chhattisgarh State Chess Association) in the Delhi High Court against the inordinate delay in holding the elections in All India Chess Federation (AICF) seems to have propelled the chess body into a election mode, said an official of state chess body.

"We have filed a case in the Delhi High Court as the elections are getting delayed. The hearing will be on 14.2.2024. It seems on coming to know of our case the election process has begun in AICF," the official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

On February 10, the two Returning Officers for the AICF elections -- Justice G.S.Sistani (Retired), Former Judge, Delhi High Court, Justice Rang Nath Pandey (Retired), Former Judge, High Court of Allahabad –announced March 10 as the election date.

Elections to be held in New Delhi in March 2024:

The election announcement has come a bit late as in the normal scheme of things, the polls should have been held on or before January 3, 2024.

"Members are hereby informed that the election of the All India Chess Federation for the years 2024-2027 shall be held in New Delhi on the 10th day of March 2024 at the venue to be notified along with the election schedule and election procedure," the two Returning Officers had announced on February 10.

Following that, the AICF on 11.2.2024 called a General Body Meeting on March 10, 2024 in New Delhi. AICF’s president Dr. Sanjay Kapoor and interim secretary Ajeet Kumar Verma were not available for comments when contacted by IANS.

In an interaction with IANS earlier interim secretary Verma had said the Federation has written to the government seeking time till March this year to hold the elections.

Meanwhile, as per the communication sent to the various affiliated units, the AICF said the agenda for the General Body Meeting will be: - Ratification of the minutes from the Urgent General Body Meeting conducted on December 28, 2023 in New Delhi; Deliberation on issues arising from the aforementioned minutes; Election of Office Bearers for the tenure 2024-2027; encompassing the positions of One President, Six Vice Presidents, One Honorary Secretary, Six Joint Secretaries and One Treasurer; Adoption of suitable Resolutions following the election of the new Office Bearers; Consideration of any additional matters, subject to the approval of the Chair.

The elected office bearers will hold office for three years 2024-2027 and the poll will be in accordance with AICF Constitution and the National Sports Code 2011. According to AICF, if required, elections will be conducted during the General Body Meeting on March 10, and the results after the counting of votes will be announced.