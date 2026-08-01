Indian Boxer Narender Berwal Wins Silver In Men's Super Heavyweight Boxing After Final Loss To England's Damar Thomas

Indian boxer Narender Berwal won the silver medal in the men’s super heavyweight division after losing to England’s Damar Thomas in the final. Berwal found it difficult to match Thomas’ pace and precision as the English boxer controlled the opening rounds. Despite his efforts, the Indian boxer could not produce the comeback needed to overturn the early deficit.

Thomas started the bout strongly, landing effective combinations and earning a 4-1 verdict from the judges in the first round. Berwal struggled to make an impact in the second round as Thomas continued his aggressive approach and secured another unanimous decision. The Indian boxer faced a challenging task in the final round after falling behind on the judges’ scorecards.

Berwal continued to fight until the end but was unable to change the outcome against the dominant Englishman. Thomas was declared the winner by a 5-0 unanimous decision, leaving Berwal with the silver medal. The Indian boxer’s run to the final nevertheless earned him a place on the podium in the men’s super heavyweight category.