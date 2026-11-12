Indian Boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei Creates History, Wins First-Ever Gold Medal In Youth Olympic Games | X

India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei created history at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, by winning the country's first-ever gold medal in boxing at the competition. The Indian boxer defeated Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 via a split decision in the men's 50kg final on Thursday, November 12.

Meetei held his nerve in a closely contested final to overcome his Irish opponent and secure the gold medal. His victory marks a significant moment for Indian boxing, as no Indian boxer had previously won gold at the Youth Olympic Games.

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Meetei's Campaign In The Event

Meetei started his campaign on a winning note, defeating Senegal's Faye Cheikh Ibrahima Fall 5-0 in his opening bout. He carried that momentum into the quarterfinals where he overcame Namibia's Abraham Kalenga through a referee-stopped contest (RSC) at 1:57 to assure himself of a medal.

Journey To The Final

The Indian boxer then faced Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo in the semifinal. Meetei dominated the contest and secured a convincing 5-0 victory on points to book his place in the gold medal bout. He capped off his impressive campaign by defeating Ireland's Jubani Kristian 3-2 in the men's 50kg final.