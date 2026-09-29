Indian Athlete Gulveer Singh Scripts History At Asian Games 2026 With Three Medals In Three Races | X

Indian racer Gulveer Singh created history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya by winning three medals in a single edition of the continental event. He completed his medal hattrick on Tuesday by claiming bronze in the men's 5000m final. With the win, Gulveer became first male Indian athlete to win three medals in a single edition.

Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 in the 5000m race to finish third. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won gold in 13:30.79, while Japan's Tomonori Yamaguchi took silver with a time of 13:31.43.

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The 5000m bronze was Gulveer's third medal of the Games. He had earlier won silver in the men's 10,000m, finishing the race in 28:29.38 on September 25. Four days later, he added another silver in the men's 1500m after clocking a personal best of 3:36.72.

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With three individual medals, Gulveer has become the first Indian man to win three individual medals at a single Asian Games, according to reports following his 5000m bronze. His achievement also puts him among the small group of Indian athletes to complete a medal hattrick at one edition of the Games.

Gulveer's performance is particularly notable because he competed across three different distance events and reached the podium in each of them. His campaign in Aichi-Nagoya has got him two silver medals and one bronze, making him one of the standout performers for India in athletics at the Games.

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His latest medal also adds to a steady rise in his Asian Games record. At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, Gulveer had won bronze in the 10,000m. In Aichi-Nagoya, he has gone a step higher in the event and added two more medals to complete a historic three-medal haul.