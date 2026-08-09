India Vs SLC XI Practice Match: India Seal 6-Wicket Win After Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Star In Colombo

India got their tour of Sri Lanka off to a winning start gunning down 207 with ease on the final day of the 3-day game at the Nondescript Cricket Club in Colombo. Yashasvi Jaiswal stroked a fluent half-century while Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj all chipped in with cameos to see the team over the line.

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The result is of no significance but the Indian team will be happy with how things panned out over the course of three days. India last played a Test against Afghanistan in June and the practice match got them into the red ball rhythmn.

A strong SLC XI won the toss and opted to bat first, piling on 363/8 on Day 1. India's bowling attack was sluggish as the openers put on a century stand with relative ease. It was only as the day went on that the spinners got into their groove, with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar all picking up a couple of wickets.

With the bat, Devdutt Padikkal was the stand out. The left-hander stroked an unbeaten 142, all but confirming his No.3 spot with Sai Sudharsan out injured. Shubman Gill did not bat in the first innings, while Ravindra Jadeja scored a fine half-century. Manav Suthar and Gurnoor Brar also showed their batting prowess as India ended Day 2 with 357/6, 6 runs short of Sri Lanka.

On the final day, SLC XI batted 45 overs, leaving the rest for their visitors. Nishan Madushka scored his second half-century of the game, while Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar struck twice.

Chasing 207 to win, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brisk fifty, Shubman Gill showed no signs of injury and Rishabh Pant showcased his aggressive and defensive instincts. In the end, it was a quick-fire 32 off Mohammed Siraj that sealed the match.