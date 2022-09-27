Ind vs SA: Suryakumar shows picture of Sanju Samson from team bus in Kerala as crowd chants local hero's name; watch

India vs SA: WATCH! SKY shows picture of Sanju Samson from team bus in Kerala as crowd chants local hero's name |

After finishing the India vs Australia T20i series, Indian cricket team has now moved to Kerala, where they will be taking on South Africa, in a three-match T20i series.

As soon as the cricketers in their team bus reached Kerala, fans thronged chanting the local hero's name, 'Sanju Samson'.

The fans were chanting Sanju Samson's name that is when Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav showed his cell phone to the crowd, the phone was displaying a picture of Sanju.

RR Admin since 2013:pic.twitter.com/Tvb1VwsAuD — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 26, 2022

However, Sanju doesn't feature in the Indian team. He was also sidelined for the Asia Cup and is not a part of the World T20i squad. The last time Sanju played a T20i was in the West Indies, when KL Rahul got injured.

Sanju is, however, expected to make a comeback to the national side for ODIs against South Africa. He was the captain of India A side against the New Zealand A side, in the three-match unofficial ODIs.