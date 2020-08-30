After technical glitches, India and Russia declared joint winners of first online Chess Olympiad

On Sunday, the finale of the Chess Olympiad was held, watched by thousands in different parts of the world. However, the exciting match came to an abrupt end after at least two players lost connection and lost out on time.

Indian chess players, Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna and Divya Deshmukh were playing against Russia.

This is not the first technical issue that has happened during the online Olympiad.