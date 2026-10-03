India vs Pakistan Final: Team India Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First In Asian Games Gold Medal Clash

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the men's cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash will decide the men's cricket gold medal at the continental multi-sport event. India entered the final after registering a commanding 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-final, while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their last-four clash.

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India, the defending champions, posted 169/7 against Sri Lanka in the semi-final, with Ishan Kishan producing a match-winning unbeaten 80 off 46 balls. The Indian bowlers then bundled Sri Lanka out for just 45 in 9.5 overs to seal their place in the final.

Pakistan, meanwhile, advanced to the summit clash after chasing down Bangladesh's rain-reduced target of 112 in 11.3 overs. Abdul Samad played a key role in the chase, while Sufyan Moqim impressed with the ball.

The final is being played at Korogi Sports Park, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST. India are aiming to defend their Asian Games men's cricket title, while Pakistan are looking to claim their first men's cricket gold at the Games.