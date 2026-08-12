India Vs Pakistan At Asian Games 2026: No Clash Of Arch-Rivals Until Medal Match; Here's Why

India Vs Pakistan At Asian Games 2026: No Clash Of Arch-Rivals Until Medal Match | (Credits: BCCI)

India and Pakistan cannot meet in the early stages of the cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games. If the arch-rivals face each other in Nagoya, it will be only for a medal. There are reports that this will happen as Indian and Pakistan have been given direct entry into the quarterfinals after the draw.

The men's draw has placed India and Pakistan on opposite sides of the knockout bracket. India will play their quarterfinal on September 28, while Pakistan will also be in action on the same day on the other side of the draw.

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Both teams have been given direct entry into the quarterfinals along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The other six teams, including, Afghanistan, Nepal, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Malaysia and Oman, will first compete in the group stage for the remaining quarterfinal spots.

If India and Pakistan win their respective quarterfinals, they will also be placed in different semifinals on October 1. This means they cannot meet in the last four.

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So, there are only two possible occasions for an India vs Pakistan men's clash - the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal play-off, both scheduled for October 3.

Women's Draw Follows Same Pattern

The same possibility exists in the women's competition. India are the top-seeded team and will face Japan in their quarterfinal. If they win, they will meet either Bangladesh or Hong Kong, China in the semifinal.

Pakistan, seeded fourth, will play Thailand in the quarterfinal. A win would take them into a semifinal against either Sri Lanka or Malaysia.

As a result, India and Pakistan can meet only in the women's gold-medal match or the bronze-medal match on September 22.

Cricket Schedule

Cricket at the Asian Games will begin on September 17, two days before the official opening of the Games and will continue until October 3. The women's final is scheduled for September 22, followed by the men's competition.

All cricket matches will be played at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4. With India and Pakistan kept apart in the draw, a much-awaited cricket rivalry in Nagoya can happen only when a medal is at stake.