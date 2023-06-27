India vs Kuwait, SAFF Cup 2023 Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri Gives IND 1-0 Lead Just Before Half-Time

27 June 2023 08:20 PM IST
30' - It's the half-hour mark, and Kuwait seem to have slowly clawed back some of the early momentum that India had built in the game.
17' - Chhetri, who is played through, comes under challenge from two defenders. The ball falls to an onrushing Mahesh, who shoots, but his effort is blocked!
13' - Anwar lobs it long to Thapa, who runs on to it as Kuwait keeper Abdulrahman Marzouk rushes out and collides with him. Mahesh rushes in to get on the stray ball, but it is cleared.
6' - CHANCE! Mahesh Naorem turns and threads it through to Akash Mishra, who lobs it in to Sunil Chhetri, who was just a yard away from connecting with it at the far post!
3' - It's been a calm start so far, with India keeping the ball, but a long ball into the box saw an attempted volley by Md. Abdullah of Kuwait, but the ball went high and wide.
A win for India will guarantee them a place in the semifinals as the toppers of Group A. Kuwait currently occupy the first position although they are level on 6 points with the hosts.
