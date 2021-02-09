India vs England: Face masks and social distancing mandatory for spectators during second Test

Chennai: Fans will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing when they flock to the MA Chidamabaram Stadium for the second Test between India and England, starting February 13. The game will mark the return of spectators for an international match in India after COVID19 outbreak forced a complete shutdown of sporting activity in March last year. The first Test is being played without spectators.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Monday announced the protocols for around 15,000 fans. "Persons showing any symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, cough, cold -- will be denied entry into the stadium," it added. The media, which was barred in the opening Test, will be allowed to cover the second fixture.