India Vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Report: Is Rain Likely To Interrupt Crucial Clash At Lord's? | X

Lord's, June 28: India's biggest challenge of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 comes against Australia at Lord's in London on Sunday, June 28. With a semi-final place still up for grabs, the Group A encounter is crucial for Harmanpreet Kaur's side, making the weather one of the key talking points ahead of the high-pressure contest.

Fortunately for both teams, the latest forecast suggests that rain is unlikely to play spoilsport. According to AccuWeather, conditions around St John's Wood, where the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is located, are expected to remain mostly cloudy during the match. Cloud cover is forecast to stay around 76%, but there is very little chance of rainfall.

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The overcast skies could provide some early movement for the fast bowlers, especially with the new ball, but the overall forecast points towards a full and uninterrupted match. That comes as a welcome relief for fans eager to watch one of the tournament's biggest fixtures without weather delays.

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The result of this contest could have a major impact on the Group A standings. Earlier in the day, South Africa faced Bangladesh in another important group-stage match, adding further significance to India's clash with the six-time champions. With favourable weather expected at Lord's, the spotlight is now firmly on the players to deliver in a match that could decide the semi-final race.

Playing Eleven

Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud